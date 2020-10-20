Leesburg Man Arrested for $2.5M CARES Act Loan Fraud

A Leesburg man was arrested Tuesday on a federal charge of fraudulently obtaining over $2.5 million in loans through the CARES Act Paycheck Protection Program and spending the money on luxury items.

According to court documents, Didier Kindambu, 48, obtained two PPP loans intended to help businesses affected by the COVID-19 pandemic continue to pay salary or wages to their employees. Investigators allege Kindambu created fraudulent payroll documentation for two businesses he owns and submitting that documentation in support of the PPP loan applications. In total, Kindambu obtained approximately $2,501,753 in loan proceeds, and then spent those funds, in part, on items unrelated to any legitimate PPP-related expense, including a Lexus automobile and a Cessna aircraft.

Kindambu is charged with one count of bank fraud. If convicted, he faces a maximum penalty of 30 years in prison.

Kindambu is president of Papillion Air Inc., a cargo and chartered company based at Leesburg Executive Airport. The company provide flight lessons and performs aircraft maintenance services at the airport.

The Cessna aircraft was seized at the Leesburg airport by an IRS representative early Tuesday morning.