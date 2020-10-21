Goodfriend: Schedule Routine Doctor Visits Now

Health Department Director Dr. David Goodfriend advised Loudouners to get their routine medical checkups done now, while doctor’s offices are less busy before the winter.

Loudoun’s COVID-19 cases are ticking upward again, which Goodfriend attributed to changes in weather driving people indoors, and to people relaxing their mask use and social distancing after long months of difficult pandemic precautions. According to the Virginia Department of Health, the most recent 7-day average of new cases per day in Loudoun is 47.6, and on Oct. 18 was 48.7, the highest rate of new infections since July 2.

Those numbers are expected to continue climbing as winter hits, and will be coupled with normal seasonal upticks in illnesses such as the flu.

Goodfriend encouraged people to see the doctor soon, especially if they have been putting off tests, routine checkups or vaccinations. Of the additional deaths attributable to the pandemic, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, about two-thirds are related to COVID-19. The others, he said, are largely due to people putting off visits to the doctor’s office, changing their lifestyles and diets, and increased substance abuse.

Right now, he said, doctor’s offices aren’t yet busy for the winter season. That means now is the time to get any routine medical care or testing done before the winter weather brings a renewed surge in COVID-19 cases.

Goodfriend reminded residents to wear a mask including in public outdoors, practice six feet of social distancing, and wash hands frequently.

The Loudoun County Medical Reserve Corps, which among other work assists in contact tracing and vaccination events, is always looking for volunteers, Goodfriend said. Both medical professionals and nonmedical volunteers are needed. More information about the Medical Reserve Corps, including an online registration form, is at loudoun.gov/mrc.