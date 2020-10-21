Letter: Kim Schatz, Round Hill

Editor: In the 2018 mid-term election season, I clearly recall two campaign messages over the airwaves.

Jennifer Wexton, riding around in her car with her children, assured 10thDistrict voters that if elected, she would be a bipartisan voice for all of her constituents.

Meanwhile, President Trump and Republicans were warning Americans that if the House of Representatives fell into the Democrats’ hands, there would be “investigations, investigations, investigations,”

Fast-forward two years.One claim was a lie while one was the truth.

Jennifer Wexton lied.She quickly deserted her constituents and fell in line with Nancy Pelosi, voting 100% of the time with the leftist, radical Democrats while doing nothing for her constituents.

President Trump spoke truth.Investigations, investigations, investigations are all the Democrat-controlled House of Representatives did since 2018.Russiagate, Ukrainegate, impeachmentgate.Now they are blaming the president for Covid-19, clearly brought into our country by China.

Yet, the Democrats boldly claim “Hate has no home here” while accusing Republicans of being the party of hate.Every day is a constant barrage of Democrats spewing hate at President Trump and Republicans.Hate has no home here?Seriously?

I choose the Republican Party’s motto of love:“Love lives here, love of God, family, friends, country, community & the US Constitution.”

Vote Republican on Nov. 3:President Donald Trump, Aliscia Andrews—10thDistrict Congressional candidate and Daniel Gade for Senator.

Kim Schatz,Round Hill