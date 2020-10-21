Loudoun School Board to Green Light Alternative High School Plan

An effort to combat high dropout rates among students facing daunting life challenges is getting strong support from the School Board.

Administrators are laying the groundwork to establish an alternative high school program within Park View High School. The initiative could launch next fall with as many as 60 students.

The program, which would be led by its own principal, a counselor and a roster of 10 teachers, will offer students at risk of dropping out specialized class offerings designed to push them to a diploma. Among those expected to benefit are young mothers, English language learners, students having trouble passing required Standards of Learning tests and others who struggle in traditional classrooms. Those enrolled can expect more personalized attention and flexible schedules that could even include night classes.

Park View Principal Kirk Dolson and a team of Loudoun administrators have been working with leaders from the commonwealth to explore options for the program. Among the proponents is the Virginia Department of Education, which recommended the program during a visit to Sterling in February. Loudoun is the largest school district in Virginia without the offering.

School Board Chairwoman Brenda Sheridan (Sterling) said she was grateful to see the proposal coming forward. It would help Park View maintain its accreditation status in the face of poor graduation rates, but more importantly ensure that students leave with diplomas in hand, she said.

Dolson noted the Park View has a substantial number of homeless students—157 students, or more than 11% of the student body—and many have language barriers that make it difficult to pass the required tests. He termed the program an important pathway for those students.

School Board members voiced strong support for the project and expect unanimous endorsement at their Oct. 27 meeting.