Loudoun Students Quarantined After Contact with Infected Staff Member

As Loudoun school administrators continue to gear up to the expansion of in-person learning, the school division today reported the first instance in which students were directed to quarantine at home after coming in close contact with an individual who had tested positive for COVID-19 while on campus.

The cases were reported at Mountain View Elementary School, where it was determined that an unspecified number of students and staff members had spent at least 15 minutes within 6 feet of the staff member who had a positive test.

“While staff members have been very cautious in implementing required mitigation measures at Mountain View Elementary, in some circumstances it is not possible to maintain the recommended 6 feet of separation that is one factor in determining if a person is a close contact. Having identified individuals as close contacts, those individuals have been directed to quarantine for 14 days to prevent exposing others,” the division’s public information office stated.

There have been previous cases of students testing positive for the coronavirus since limited in-person classes began at the Monroe Advanced Technical Academy on Sept. 8, but none of those resulted in close-contact exposures of others on campus.

In-person classes for students with disabilities began Oct. 13, sending approximately 850 students back to class two days a week as part of the hybrid learning plan.

Starting next Tuesday, the schools will be more active. That’s when 1,700 English language learners, 165 pre-kindergarteners, and 10,224 K-2 students will be offered in-person classes as part of the hybrid program. Under current plans, students in grades 3-5 are slated to return to class two days a week starting Dec. 1, along with seniors at the Academy of Engineering and Technology and the Academy of Science.

The school division, almost daily, sends notices to parents and students reporting instances when staff members have tested positive and are isolating at home. Each case is investigated by the Loudoun County Health Department, which determines if there has been potential exposure to others.

In those messages, Superintendent Eric Williams stresses the importance of the community remaining vigilant in efforts to prevent the spread of the virus.

“I encourage LCPS students, parents, and staff members to adhere to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention preventive measures and guidance. The LCHD reports that community transmission of COVID-19 continues to occur in Loudoun. Even as Virginia entered Phase III of the Forward Virginia Blueprint on July 1, Governor Northam announced that Virginia will maintain a ‘Safer at Home’ strategy with continued social distancing, the requirement that individuals wear face coverings in indoor public settings, and other significant mitigation measures. It is important that we all follow this guidance to the fullest extent possible to prevent the further spread of the COVID-19 virus,” Williams states in the announcements.

Such notices are expected to continue as more students and teachers return to class. Requirements for cloth face coverings and that desks be spaced at least 6 feet apart are designed to limit interactions that could be deemed close contact under the public health guidance, thus limiting instances of quarantining. Only more widespread exposure would result in administrators and the health department sending home entire classes or temporarily close a school, under the current procedures.