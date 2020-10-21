New Leesburg Gateway Streetscape Plan Unveiled

A plan to spruce up Leesburg’s entrance corridors has gotten its first airing.

It’s been a collaborative effort among the town staff, a working group put together to study changes to the H-2 Corridor, and the Town Council, with the goal of improving design in the five key entryways into town in the new Gateway District. Those corridors are North King Street, South King Street, East Market Street, West Market Street, and Edwards Ferry Road.

“They’re all very, very different,” project manager and town planner Rich Klusek said of the corridors. “We needed to have five different streetscape concepts.”

But while the plan for each corridor may be different, the goal is that the end results all provide a welcoming arrival to Leesburg, improve the sense of place, enhance the visual and aesthetic experience, and preserve character-defining elements. A series of streetscape elements for each corridor was considered, from medians, to street trees to streetlights and signage and more.

A rendering of tree planting and signage that could greet drivers at Leesburg’s East Market Street gateway.

To that end, Klusek said the H-2 Working Group recommended that few changes be made in the West Market Street corridor. Initial attention should be paid to the Edwards Ferry Road corridor, which Klusek noted changes dramatically from one end to the other.

“It’s really difficult to come up with a unified vision,” for the Edwards Ferry corridor, Klusek said. He pointed out how the eastern end of the corridor, near the Costco shopping center, is more of an auto-oriented area where pedestrian improvements would be an asset. Going further west, the road goes from apartment and townhome communities to the older, historic homes outside of the downtown area. The western part of the corridor calls for more preservation of its current aesthetics, Klusek said.

The East Market Street corridor has a limited vision, given how its landscape will change dramatically with the opening of the Rt. 7/Battlefield Parkway interchange next year.

“That’s going to be a game changer,” Klusek said. “It’s hard to envision what that’s going to look like.”

Initial recommendations are to make the East Market area a more prominent gateway, with improved aesthetics and a visual transition.

On North King Street, the goal in that corridor is to preserve and enhance the open space character, and add in pedestrian improvements in what is a highly foot-trafficked area.

On South King Street, which has more of a suburban and commercial character than its northern counterpart, recommendations are to install new street furniture and plantings and perform bicycle and pedestrian improvements. The plantings are already a work already in process, thanks to new trees being planted as part of a Journey Through Hallowed Ground project.

The Planning Commission endorsed the initial plan at its meeting last week, and the Town Council is expected to get its first look at its Nov. 23 meeting. Ultimately, the plan would be incorporated into the Legacy Leesburg Town Plan re-write.

“We envision this plan to be the starting point for conversation,” Klusek said.