Leesburg Man Charged with Housemate’s Murder Waives Initial Hearing

Joseph Lucio III, the man charged with murdering his Leesburg housemate, on Wednesday waived his right to a preliminary hearing. His case has been certified to a grand jury for review.

At about 4 a.m. on April 7, Leesburg Police officers were called to a home in the Fox Chapel neighborhood off Fort Evans Road SE for a report of a man in cardiac arrest. Upon arrival, the officers found Joel Rodriguez-Quezada, 48, with apparent trauma to his face and head. He died at the scene.

Detectives say Lucio and Rodriguez-Quezada, who were housemates, were involved in a physical altercation that night.

Lucio was initially charged with first-degree murder, which carries a punishment of 20 years to life in prison. Prosecutors on Wednesday agreed to reduce that charge to second-degree murder, which carries a punishment of five to 40 years in prison if convicted.

A grand jury will next convene on Nov. 9. If it indicts Lucio on the charge of second-degree murder, Lucio’s case will next be scheduled for trial in Circuit Court.

Lucio has been held without bond at the Loudoun County Adult Detention Center since April.

