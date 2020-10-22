Loudoun Fire-Rescue Trains at Panda Power

Loudoun County Combined Fire-Rescue System personnel got a chance to train at a high-stakes, high-altitude spot Thursday morning: the Panda Stonewall Energy Center, a 778-megawatt natural gas power plant near Leesburg.

The power plant, which opened in April 2017, invited Loudoun’s technical rescue team in to practice getting an injured person down from high on one of the power plant’s buildings. Working in heavy fog, the team rigged a rope system to rescue a mannequin from a high staircase, while power plant employees and General Manager Mark Kadon looked on.

Kadon said the fire-rescue service typically comes to the plant once a year to walk through and plan for any possible emergencies, but this was the first year they were able to run a drill.











Loudoun County Fire-Rescue workers train at the Panda Stonewall Energy Center in the fog Thursday, Oct. 22. [Renss Greene/Loudoun Now]