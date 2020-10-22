Pro Rugby Team Coming to Loudoun

The DC area’s professional rugby team is coming to Segra Field near Leesburg for 2021.

Old Glory DC will play that season at the stadium at Philip A. Bolen Memorial Park, just outside Leesburg, joining men’s pro soccer team Loudoun United and women’s pro soccer team Washington Spirit. It will be the team’s second season, following an inaugural campaign at Catholic University’s Cardinal Stadium.

“As we introduce new fans in our area to rugby, it is so important that we present the game in its pure form and in a truly professional venue that allows for our family-friendly, fan-first match day style,” stated Old Glory Chairman Chris Dunlavey. “Segra Field is simply beautiful. Our players and coaches are already in love with the field and support facilities, and it is only a matter of time until our supporters feel the same way about the venue and its surroundings.”

Segra Fiel, according to the organization, will provide “the best possible presentation of the sport of rugby,” with the right size field, quality turf, and good views from comfortable seating, along with tailgating, a beer garden, and kids’ play area.

“It is great to have Segra Field confirmed as our home venue for the 2021 season,” stated Head Coach Andrew Douglas. “It is a beautiful turf pitch, and having 5,000 fans right alongside the touchline will create a great atmosphere. To have a pitch that allows us to play a wide, expansive game is exciting for players and fans and not having football markings on the field will make it easier for everyone to follow play. We’re looking forward to working alongside D.C. United and we are certainly looking forward to the 2021 season.”

The move to Segra Field establishes a working relationship between Old Glory DC and DC United, through their affiliate United Soccer League team Loudoun United.

“Our vision, in partnership with the Economic Development team of Loudoun County, for Segra Field is to create a community hub, a place for families and friends to gather and create lifelong memories together while enjoying a diverse set of sporting and entertainment events,” stated Jason Levien, Co-Chairman and CEO of D.C. United. “We’re thrilled to be able to welcome our professional rugby team, Old Glory, to our home in Leesburg, joining the Washington Spirit and Loudoun United FC.”

Old Glory leaders said the team came to Segra in part to avoid complicating social distancing efforts at Catholic University, and because Loudoun United has already successfully pulled off socially distant games at Segra. Old Glory has already begun to host socially distanced academy combines and training there, too.

Dunlavey said Catholic University has been “unbelievably supportive” and he plans to maintain the relationship.

“But, especially in this year impacted by COVID-19, it seemed clear we shouldn’t try to jam our own schedule and demands into the complex situation the University is facing in solving for its impacted Athletics schedule, overall enrollment management, and campus safety protocols,” Dunlavey said.

The stadium will host an open house on Sunday, Nov. 8 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Old Glory CD was founded in 2018, playing exhibition matches in 2019 and its first season in 2020. In 2019, the Scottish Rugby Union joined the partnership, committing both financial investment and operational support to the organization.

The 2021 Major League Rugby season kicks off on March 20, 2021. Find more information about Old Glory DC at OldGloryDC.com.