DryHome to Donate New Roof

DryHome Roofing is seeking nominations for a struggling family or nonprofit in need of a new roof.

It is the 19th year that owner Steve Gotschi is sponsoring the holiday giveaway as a thank you to the community.

Nominations will be accepted during November and the winner will be selected in early December.

To submit a nomination, go todryhome.comand click on the nomination form or send an email toinfo@dryhome.com.Nominators should include their name and phone number as well as nominee’s name, address, phone and reason why they are being nominated.

Since the program’s inception, the company has donated 18roofs valuedat nearly $175,000. Past beneficiaries include a Leesburg piano teacher with health issues, a Stafford County mother of three who lost her husband and nonprofits Cornerstones and Good Shepherd Alliance.