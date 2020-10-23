Loudoun Holiday Coalition Gears up for Giving Season

The Loudoun County Holiday Coalition is kicking off efforts to assist neighbors who otherwise would be left without any means to celebrate the holiday season. In program’s 24th year, community support is more vital than ever.

According to Gloria Mpofu, the executive director of Help for Others, the Coalition expects to receive more than 1,000 applications for the winter holiday program from Loudoun families affected by the economy and the pandemic.

The coalition’s holiday store will operate Dec. 1-21 and will provide gifts to children ages infant to 18 in eligible families, as well as to eligible seniors and adults with disabilities.

The program is made possible by an army of volunteers and the donation of new clothes, toys, gifts, and stockings given by thousands of Loudoun County residents each year.

Buchanan Partners and Lerner Enterprises have donated space for the program and Loudoun County Toys for Tots is the largest toy donor. The coalition has lost several corporate sponsors and donors because work-at-home policies have reduced the number of collection sites. Monetary donations and gift card are encouraged.

Volunteers ma sign up atgivingothers.org/id20.html.

For more information, contact Mpofu atinfo@givingothers.org.