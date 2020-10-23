Letter: Alastair Gregory, Aldie

Editor: I recently had the opportunity to speak in front of the Loudoun County School Board. The board “magnanimously” allowed each speaker 30 seconds. Thirty seconds. An entire 30 seconds to state their opinion. After 30 seconds an obnoxious blaring noise maker drowned out the citizen’s voice. This is what we call tyranny.

It is transparently obvious that the School Board cares nothing about the opinions of the “little people” whose children attend LCPS schools from afar, currently under the chaotic and unworkable distance learning regimen that LCPS has foisted upon the Loudoun taxpayer.

The best solution to this situation is school choice. It is time for county, state and federal dollars to follow the child. Parents must be empowered to send their children to the right schools for them.

Alastair Gregory, Aldie