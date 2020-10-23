Letter: Fariborz S. Fatemi, McLean

Editor: From the great American songbook, everyone remembers “What a Difference a Day Makes.” I would add, what a difference two years makes, having Jennifer Wexton as our representative in the 10th Congressional District.

Accessible, helpful and I will attest to the fact that any time I wanted to see her before the pandemic, she and her reliable staff were available and willing to help. Since the pandemic, Congresswoman Wexton has held numerous Zoom town halls across her district and just in the last year, I have personally participated in at least four and we had conversations back and forth.

Juxtapose that with former Republican Representative Comstock, who was never seen or heard from in her last two years. Folks in the 10th Congressional District are fortunate to have real representation restored which, by the way, was the way former Republican Frank Wolf used to represent the district.

Fariborz S. Fatemi,McLean