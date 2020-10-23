Purcellville Council Tables Police HQ Talks Until December

After a two-hour discussion Wednesday night, the Purcellville Town Council opted to wait to hear back from the town’s financial advisor in December until further discussing options for a new temporary and/or permanent police headquarters.

A chief concern was the notion that waiting another decade to build a new police headquarters would cost the town millions of dollars more than pulling the trigger in the next few years.

Overall, if the town builds a new police headquarters in the next three years, it will cost a minimum of $6.4 million in hard costs. If it waits to build the headquarters until 2030, it will cost a minimum of $8.4 million, according to an Oct. 21 presentation by Moseley Architects. During that time, the town will also need to continue leasing a temporary location for its police force.

The town’s financial advisor, David Rose, the senior vice president at Davenport, said the town will inevitably be stuck paying about $1 million on a temporary location regardless of whether the police force remains in a leased space for three or 10 years. He said to build a permanent headquarters in the next three years, the town will need to borrow $7 million for 25 years, which will likely come with an annual interest rate of 3.5%. Rose mentioned that all costs associated with building a permanent police headquarters will rise exponentially as inflation heightens and interest rates increase from today’s historically low levels.

“I think that’s a pretty substantial argument,” Town Manager David Mekarski said of the drive to get the ball rolling on the project.

In general, the town needs to figure out where the Police Department will be housed come February, when the lease with the Lowers Risk Group expires. The town is paying $9,700 monthly on that lease. Police Chief Cynthia McAlister said the existing 4,300-square-foot headquarters, which the town has been leasing from Lowers since 2005 and was intended to house the town’s police force for five to 10 years, is inadequate and cramped. Close to half of the officers don’t even have desks in the building. McAlister said the building is also not as secure as it should be.

“There’s nothing safe about that building,” she said.

Moseley Architects Vice President Josh Bennet presented five options for temporary headquarters locations—the existing Lowers location, a 7,500-square-foot temporary headquarters off Pickwick Drive, a 7,800-square-foot temporary headquarters in the former Dragon Hops Brewing building off Main Street, the town-owned 1,610-square-foot Pullen House adjacent to the Fireman’s Field complex near the town hall, and a trailer on the Basham Simms Wastewater Facility.

Of those five, Moseley has identified the former Dragon Hops building—which previously served as the town office—as being the most favorable temporary location.

Bennett provided four location options for construction of a permanent headquarters—one just south of Woodgrove High School along Mayfair Crown Drive, one off Hirst Road across Maple Avenue from the fire station, one just west of the town limits off West Main Street, and another on 2.25 acres of the Basham Simms Wastewater Facility property.

Moseley anticipates it will take 12 months to build a permanent headquarters from the day the selected construction company breaks ground. Mekarski said the permanent headquarters needs to last the town at least 40 years.

During Wednesday’s discussions, Councilman Stanley Milan said the town should hold off on its push to find a new police headquarters since it has not “zealously” addressed needed utility work—work that, if left uncompleted, could adversely affect the town’s 10,200-resident population.

“We currently have a somewhat adequate police department,” Milan said. “We can push this can down the road another year. … Our capital improvement can’t be kicked down the road any further.”

Although Rose emphasized that town leaders should not conflate the town’s utility and general funds, Milan said “debt is debt.” Mayor Kwasi Fraser echoed Milan’s sentiment, noting that taxpayers don’t differentiate between the town’s general and utility funds.

Councilman Tip Stinnette said he has heard multiple residents question why the town needs to incur more debt to build a new police headquarters when the town is already rated as the safest community in Virginia—as noted by the National Council For Home Safety and Security. He said the town needs to further review debt restructuring options before the Town Council moves forward on the project.

Davenport representatives are expected to brief the Town Council on debt restructuring options on Dec. 8.

“We have to come up with some decision,” McAlister said about the need to find a new Police Department headquarters. “Something has to give.”

