Letter: Chris Stevenson, Purcellville

Editor: Many Republicans miss the mark in assuming that most people refuse to vote for the president because of his personality.

For example, theWall Street Journal’sDaniel Henninger asked recently, “[I]s disapproval of a president’s personality sufficient reason to transfer power to Joe Biden … ?”

I left the Republican party in 2016 and consider myself a “conservative for Biden” because of the president’s political immorality, not because of some defect in his personal morality or persona.

That is, I cannot support any American political leader who rules by preying on our fears, painting a dark American landscape, pitting us against our neighbor, or who believes might makes right, and who dismantles our cherished democratic institutions such as compromise, the careful study of national challenges, respect for and understanding of American history, thoughtfuldiplomacy, empathy, asking the best of Americans, and seeing the imperfect yet grand American experiment as something larger than one’s self.

Chris Stevenson, Purcellville