Purcellville Seeks Applications for Police Advisory Committee

Last week, the Purcellville Town Council voted unanimously to create a resident-led committee to advise the council on police operations. Before the end of the year—only six months after the formation of that group was suggested—its ranks will be filled and ready for work.

The town is now accepting applications from in-town residents and Woodgrove and Loudoun Valley High School students aged 16 and up interested in serving on the Community Policing Advisory Committee. The deadline to apply is Nov. 20. The Town Council will hold interviews with applicants in early December.

The Town Council will appoint committee members to serve two-year terms, although four of the inaugural terms will stretch only one year so that terms can be staggered from that point forward. Town employees are disallowed from applying.

According to a town statement, the committee will enhance communication and community engagement between police and residents, businesses and visitors; promote the equal and fair treatment of all residents by town law enforcement officers; promote respect for town policeby publicly recognizing their training and good work; raise awareness about injustice in policing and educate on ways the town seeks to promote equality in its policing; and improve public trust of the town police through increased communication and education.

To apply for a spot on the committee, fill out an application on the town website or pick up a hard copy at the town hall during normal business hours.