County to Lower Flag to Honor Longtime Circuit Court Clerk

The Loudoun County government will honor former Clerk of the Circuit Court Frederick R. Howard, who died on Monday at the age of 91, by lowering the flag at the Government Center in downtown Leesburg from dawn Thursday until dusk on Oct. 30.

Howard served as the Clerk of the Circuit Court for 12 years from 1979 to 1991.

He was born in downtown Leesburg on Aug. 22, 1929, and graduated from Leesburg High School in 1946 and later from the College of William & Mary. He served in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean War.

In addition to serving as Clerk of the Circuit Court, Howard also served on the Leesburg Town Council, where he worked alongside former mayor and state representative Kenny Rollins to obtain approval from the State of Maryland to draw water from the Potomac River for the town’s needs.

Howard died from complications from pneumonia Monday, Oct. 25.