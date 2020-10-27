Eastbound Rt. 7 Closures Planned Wednesday

One eastbound lane of Rt. 7 will be closed for asphalt repairs on Wednesday, Oct. 28.

Drivers should be ready for traffic delays at the interchange of eastbound Rt. 7 and Belmont Ridge Road on Wednesday, when Loudoun County will be making asphalt repairs within the outer eastbound lane of Rt. 7.

The repair work is scheduled to begin at 9:30 a.m. and conclude by 3 p.m. This construction will require closing a single lane, resulting in possible delays.

Electronic message boards will be posted to advice motorists to expect delays. Drivers should use extra caution when traveling through this area and follow all directions from the posted signs and road crews.

Questions about the closures can be directed to the Loudoun County Department of Transportation & Capital Infrastructure atdtci@loudoun.gov.