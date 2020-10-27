Letter: Chris Manthos, Leesburg

Editor: Of all things certain, we can always expect Virginia’s missing senior senator to revisit the commonwealth around election time.

Senator Mark Warner is likely the most ineffective individual to ever represent Virginia in the U.S. Senate. After 12 years, it’s difficult to detect any direct action he’s taken to benefit Virginians. His radio spots claim he alone was responsible for relief packages over the summer. In reality, Warner voted as he was told by his boss the minority leader.

Last week, he voted against a clean relief package for Virginia small businesses and workers. Why? Because he doesn’t represent us. Instead, he represents his political party in a quest for total control over our lives. If Virginians suffer, then so be it. Warner doesn’t care about you, your business, or your family, or educating our kids. He never has, and probably never will.

Sometimes referred to as the “Senator from Martha’s Vineyard” in jest, it may not be far from the truth. He has broken every pledge he made to Virginians during his two terms in the senate, and he’ll continue that record to please his ultra-wealthy circle of friends.Even our junior senator has more independence and backbone than Warner.

Mark Warner should have stepped down after two terms as he promised. Virginia has received nothing for those two terms. It’s been great for Mark no doubt, but not so much for us.

I don’t care who you vote for in the senate race; yourself, your cat, the R, just don’t vote for another six years of an absentee “yes man” senator. Mark Warner needs to retire to the Vineyard and enjoy his wealth. Virginia deserves so much better representation than a guy who ignores us, except when it’s election season.

Chris Manthos, Leesburg