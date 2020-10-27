Riverside High School Stadium Renamed in Memory of Fitz Thomas

Acting on the request of PrincipalDoug Anderson and a coalition of students, the School Board on Tuesday unanimously approved the renaming of the Riverside High School stadium in memory of Fitz Thomas, a student athlete who drowned while swimming with friends in April.

School Board member Harris Mahedavi (Ashburn District) urged the School Board to move forward with the request.

Under the action, the complex will be named Fitz Alexander Campbell Thomas Memorial Stadium, and the football field as FACT Field, for a period of 10 years.

While several schools and school facilities are named in honor of past educators and staff members, this is believed to be the first named in memory of a student.

School Board members noted the passion of the students behind the proposal and the support from the school’s leadership in taking the unprecedented action. Under the action, the name will stand for 10 years.

Ian Serotkin (Blue Ridge) said that in the past, previous school boards largely sidestepped such requests. He also noted that Thomas was one of six student who died during the 2019-2020 school year and that, on average, seven students die each year from illnesses, accidents, suicide or murder.

“Each one is a tragedy beyond comprehension,” he said. “We can’t name stadiums after every student who dies, because we would run out of stadiums. Most of them get a moment of silence and this board moves on.”

He is hoping that will change. He noted that even before the stadium renaming request was made, the School Board was working on formal memorial policy and that work is continuing.