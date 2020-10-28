Bettie M. Robinson, 86, of Purcellville, VA departed this life on the afternoon of Monday, Oct. 19, 2020.

Bettie, a beloved wife, mother, sister, aunt and friend leaves to mourn, two daughters Celeste R. Peterson of Centreville, VA and Denise Robinson of Herndon, VA; godson Moses Freedom of Purcellville, VA, brother Walter Hogan (Jean) of Falls Church, VA, sister Mattie Lassiter of Purcellville, VA, brother in-law William Robinson (Emily) of Oxford, NC, cousin Morris (Kathy) Watkins of Columbus, OH, nieces, nephews and other family and friends too numerous to name.

Bettie was preceded in death just 9 months ago by her husband of 65 years, Woodrow.

A graveside service will be held Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020, 11:00 am at Mount Olive Baptist Church Cemetery, Lincoln, VA. COVID-19 protocols will be observed.

Arrangements by Lyles Funeral Service