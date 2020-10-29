Evelyn Berry Brooks, 85, of Upperville, VA departed this life on October 24, 2020.

Evelyn was born to the late John Ester Berry, Sr. and Charlotte Washington Berry. She was preceded in death by her husband and soulmate, Norman K. Brooks, Sr., son, Norman K. Brooks, Jr. and older siblings, Dorothy (Dot), Charlotte (Tootsie), Edna (Duke), John Jr., William (Wash), Lena (Betty), James (Pete), and Robbie (Bobbie).

Evelyn was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister, aunt, godmother, and friend.

She leaves behind to cherish her memory, sister, Ada Alise Cook; children, Maurice Brooks, Sr. (Robyn), Marvin Brooks, Sr., Patricia Brooks-Nobles (Haywood), and Danielle Brooks; step-daughter, Delores Grigsby (Earl); daughter-in-law, Candace Brooks; 18 grandchildren; 15 great grandchildren and a host of family and friends.

Viewing and visitation (social distancing and masks required) will be held Saturday, October 31, 2020 from 10:00 am until 11:30 am followed by private funeral service at 12:30 pm at The Senior Community Center of Leesburg, 102 North Street, NW, Leesburg, VA 20176. A link to the service will be provided upon request.

Interment atMount Zion Community Cemetery, Leesburg, VA.

Lyles Funeral Service