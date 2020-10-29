Hearts of Empowerment Passes CARES Act Funds to Nonprofits

To address increasing food insecurity during the pandemic, Hearts of Empowerment, a nonprofit focused on sourcing funding and raising awareness for the campaigns of other nonprofits—has committed money awarded through Loudoun County’s allocation from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act to assist local organizations with stocking food items and providing school supplies to our local youth and families in need.

“Demand for emergency food services has drastically increased in Loudoun County since the middle of March. The number of families seeking our services has increased from around 250 a week to a peak of about 800 a week,” said​Jennifer Montgomery, Executive Director of Loudoun Hunger Relief.“​Hearts of Empowerment’s efforts will assist in serving those in need in our community. It warms our hearts to see our community standing alongside and up for our families in need.”

Hearts of Empowerment has allocated $5,231 for grocery items and school supplies. These items have gone to:​Echo Works,​Loudoun Hunger Relief​,​Mobile Hope of Loudoun​, the​Loudoun County YMCA​,​The Tree of Life, the​Loudoun County Juvenile Detention Center,​and​All Ages Read Together.