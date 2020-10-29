Raymond James Completes Move to Downtown Leesburg

With the help of Mayor Kelly Burk and other community leaders, Tony Nerantzis & Associates and Raymond James, formally unveiled their new office space, located on the corner of Loudoun and Harrison Streets, with a ribbon cutting ceremony Monday afternoon.

Raymond James is one of the nation’s largest financial services companies and Tony Nerantzis, the branch manager and licensed principal, has operated as an independent advisor with Raymond James since 2014.

Nerantzis has been providing wealth management services to high-net-worth clients for over 33 years and manages approximately $350 million in assets as of Sept. 30. The practice provides portfolio and investment advice to businesses, foundations, endowments, non-profits, and individuals. The office includes two financial advisors and client service associates.

“We believe that the partnership with Raymond James and its innovative capabilities, combined with the expertise and client-oriented culture of our investment team, enables us to deliver the level of service our clients expect and deserve,” Nerantzis said. “Our new office makes us more accessible and gives us the ability to grow. It is a large, beautiful space that we hope is welcoming. Even during the pandemic, we want to our clients to know we are here, and happy to meet with them either in-person or virtually. We designed the space with these concerns in mind.”

Nerantzis had been searching for a new office location for several years. He told supporters that staying in Leesburg was important to him.

“Some of you know that I grew up in a small town, though some would say on the wrong side of the Potomac River and that’s probably why I feel so blessed to be in the heart of downtown Leesburg,” he said. “As many of you know I’ve been looking for the right space for the last five years and even considered looking elsewhere in the county.However, Leesburg to me is home.Aside from living here the town is vibrant and has turned into a great business and giving community.It’s truly where I always wanted to be.”

He acknowledged that the move might be bucking trends as companies move toward teleworking and shedding office space during the pandemic.

“I will say, in a time when many businesses are reducing office space and client interface—first because they had to and now because they can—it may seem counterintuitive that we are growing our space,”Nerantzis said.“We also learned during the worst of the pandemic that we can serve our clients very well remotely.

He said there was an opportunity to put a halt to the expansion and go in a different direction, but that didn’t fit the company’s operations.

“For those of you who know us, meeting with and getting to know our clients has always been at the heart of what we do.And while we are here for everyone who wants to meet virtually, our doors are open for business for those who was to meet in-person,” he said.“With that in mind the space was designed to make all feel welcomed and with the ability to meet safely.”

Nerantzis and his wife,Stephanie,have lived in Leesburg for over 20 years and are active in the community. He serves on the board of directors of the Ryan Bartell Foundation and is active with the Dulles Rotary Club, where he has been a member since 2004 and has served as the club’s president. Stephanie is the chair of the board of the Loudoun Abused Woman’s Shelter (LAWS).The new office is located at 201 Loudoun St. SE in Leesburg. Learn more at raymondjames.com/leesburg

Raymond James Financial Services Branch Manager Tony Nerantzis, flanked by his wife, Stephanie, and son Michael, is joined by Mayor Kelly Burk in celebrating the opening of his new Loudoun Street office Oct. 26.