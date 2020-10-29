RUI Promotes Two Executives

Retirement Unlimited, Inc., a Virginia family-owned and operated senior living community management company has named Amanda Waggy as senior director of sales and Alissa Schroeder as senior director of business development for the Northern Virginia region, which includes the Ashleigh at Lansdowne community.

The promotions are part of RUI’s growth strategy to accommodate the openings of two communities in 2019, a community opening in 2020, and two additional communities in the development phase in Virginia.

Waggyhas been with RUI since 2016 as director of Marketing and Community Relations for several northern Virginia communities. She has experience in both long-standing and lease-up communities and has been a part of the senior healthcare industry for nearly 10 years. She will oversee of the sales and business development for Ashleigh at Lansdowne Community and The Wellington at Lake Manassas Community.

Schroederhas been with RUI since 2017 as director of Marketing and Community Relations forseveral northern Virginia communities.She started her career in senior living 20 years ago as an activity assistant in an assisted living community. She will oversee of the sales and business development for Heatherwood Community in Burke, Aarondale Community in Springfield, and Paul Spring Community in Alexandria.

RUI is owned and operated by the Virginia families of Fralin and Waldon. Led by its third generation of Fralins and second generation of Waldrons, RUI has 10 senior living communities throughout Virginia and several active development projects.