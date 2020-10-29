Trottin’ Oxen Host ‘Back to the Future’ 5K

Anyone looking to set an unbeatable personal best 5K time can join Old Ox Brewery’s run club, the Trottin’ Oxen, at 1:45 a.m. Sunday for the “Back to the Future 5K.”

And if you can run a 5K in less than 60 minutes, you’ll finish before you started—daylight savings time ends at 2 a.m. on Nov. 1, rolling the clocks back an hour.

Trottin’ Oxen is a supportive running and walking social club that normally meets Tuesdays at 6:30 p.m. and Saturdays at 10:30 a.m., except for this Saturday. Members take part in special running events at the brewery, races around the region, holiday potlucks—and of course a cold drink to recover from a run.

Learn more or sign up for updates at OldOxBrewery.com/TrottinOxen or Facebook.com/groups/TrottinOxen.