PME Lands Federal Training Contract

The U.S. Department of Treasury, Bureau of Fiscal Service has awarded Leesburg-based Project Management Experts a five-year, $1.9 million Blanket Purchase Agreement to provide project management training to the agency.

PME’s will provide project management and other professional and management development training to Fiscal Service.

“Through our partnership with PM Essentials in Arlington, VA and our consortium of subject matter experts and instructors, we are committed to enhancing the project management competencies of the organizations we support,” stated PME President Joseph D. Launi. “We’re excited to help the Bureau of Fiscal Service with its training program.”

PME specializes in supporting and training federal agencies and contractors with more than 25 classroom courses and over 200 online, on-demand training courses that focus on supporting the Project Management Institute’s Talent Triangle that aims to create more well-rounded project managers in three primary areas: technical project management, leadership, and strategic and business management.

Learn more atprojectmanagementexperts.com