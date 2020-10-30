Saturday is Last Day to Vote Early; Using Absentee Ballot Drop Boxes Encouraged

Saturday, Oct. 31 is the last day to vote early in person in the November general election.

People wishing to vote early have until 5 p.m. Saturday to vote at one of four locations across the county: the Office of Elections and Voter Registration, 750 Miller Dr. SE in Leesburg; the Loudoun County government offices at Ridgetop, 21641 Ridgetop Circle in Sterling; the Dulles South Senior Center, 24950 Riding Center Dr. in South Riding; and the Carver Senior Center, 200 E Willie Palmer Way in Purcellville.

For people who have requested and received mail-in absentee ballots, that deadline is also approaching. Mailed absentee ballots will be counted so long as they are postmarked on or before election day, Tuesday, Nov. 3, and received by the Office of Elections by noon Friday.

However to ensure those ballots are received on time, elections officials are encouraging voters to drop them off in person, at one of more than a dozen drop-off locations across the county. Those boxes also remain open until 5 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 31.

Those boxes’ locations, which include Loudoun County Public Library branches, can be found at loudoun.gov/voteathome.

Anyone who misses the Oct. 31 deadline to drop off that ballot can take it to the Office of Elections at 750 Miller Drive SE in Leesburg, on Monday before 5 p.m. and Tuesday before 7 p.m. Absentee ballots can also be taken to voters’ normal polling places on election day, Tuesday, from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Loudoun County election officials mailed about 80,000 absentee ballots for this election and there are about 13,000 ballots still outstanding.

“We are pleased that such a high percentage of ballots have been returned so far, but we are strongly urging voters who have not yet sent in their ballot to use the drop box option over mailing at this late stage,” said Loudoun County General Registrar Judy Brown.

Brown reminded voters who requested and received an absentee ballot by mail, but who have changed their mind and now want to vote in person, that they must bring the ballot with them to their polling place in order to vote.

Voting on election day will proceed as normal, albeit with COVID-19 precautions in place. Voters are asked to wear a mask and social distance inside the polling place, and curbside voting will be available for those who do not wish to enter the polling place. More information about the election is online atloudoun.gov/novemberelection.