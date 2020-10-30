Sign Vandalism: ‘I Sure am Disappointed’

Destruction or defacing of political signs may not be unusual during the campaign season, but an incident over the weekend was disappointing to one longtime Loudoun farm family.

Edna Cross said a sign promoting her family’s choice for president was torn off the roadside fence at their farm on a back road south of Leesburg. The sign was secured by screws in a board fence, right next to a “no trespassing” sign.

“I don’t bother anyone and would never go on anyone else’s property without being invited,” she said.

“Everyone had their own opinions. I’m not a violent person but I am sure disappointed in the people running up and down [her road]. They need to get a life and not worry about how someone else is living theirs,” she said. “I don’t bother anybody and I don’t want anybody bothering me.”

The sign has been replaced—with a larger one that is farther back off the road.