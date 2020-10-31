Arcola VFD Plans Blood Donor Drive

Arcola VFD is joining Inova Blood Donor Services to host a blood drive at the AVFD Annex, 24300 Stone Springs Boulevard on, Nov. 11.

Each year hemorrhage or uncontrolled bleeding accounts for nearly 1.9 million deaths worldwide and loss of blood is the leading cause of preventable death from injury. As part of the region’s innovative FACT*R (Field Available Coordinated Transfusion Response) program, whole blood is now being carried on Emergency Medical Services units in both Loudoun and Arlington counties. The success of the FACT*R program is directly impacted by the availability of blood from Inova Blood Donor Services and community donations.

“Blood products donated through Inova stay local, right here in the Northern Virginia region, so your donation is truly an example of neighbors helping neighbors,” noted System Chief Keith H. Johnson.

Appointments Required. Walk-in donors will be offered next available appointment if available. Photo ID and Face Covering Required. Make your appointment atcutt.ly/avfd-inova-blood