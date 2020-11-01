Letter: Julia Graves, Leesburg

Editor: I would like to thank you for carrying Ben Lenhart’s column on The People’s Constitution.

The column on Oct 29, 2020, regarding the Supreme Court’s decision in Bush v. Gore was so timely in light of the anticipated legal contentions regarding this year’s presidential election.

Mr. Lenhart explained in a simple, factual manner what the Supreme Court decided and why and how this precedent might apply in the upcoming election.

In this incredibly uncivil and partisan time, it is refreshing to read something civil, factual and unbiased regarding the election.

Julia Graves, Leesburg