Suspect Sought in Algonkian Park Exposure Case

Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office detectives have released a composite sketch of the suspect in an indecent exposure incident that happened in Algonkian Regional Park on Tuesday.

The victim reported that a man followed her while she was exercising on a trail that runs parallel to the Algonkian Golf Course. At one point the victim turned around and the man exposed himself. The victim screamed and he ran away.

The suspect is described as a Black man, in his mid-20’s, approximately 5-feet, 11-inches to 6 feet tall, wearing large silver earrings in both ears, a black long-sleeved shirt, black shorts, and shoes with red accents.

Anyone with any information regarding his possible identity is asked to contact Detective R. Burnett at 703-777-1021. You may also submit a tip through the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office app.