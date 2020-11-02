Freeze Your Gizzard Race is Virtual This Year

Runners will have to freeze their gizzards by themselves this year.

The Town of Leesburg announced Monday that the 18th annual “Freeze Your Gizzard” Cross Country 5K will be a virtual event this year, due to precautions surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic. Participants are encouraged to pick a course to run or walk in place of the traditional in-person event, which is usually held on the Saturday before Thanksgiving at Ida Lee Park. A run or walk can be done in a neighborhood, on a trail, at a park, or on a treadmill between Nov. 21-28.

Registration costs $25 per person, or $80 for a family of four, which can be done online at prraces.com. Registration will close at midnight on Nov. 28.

All pre-registered runners will receive a commemorative long-sleeved shirt and custom race bib in their race packet, which will be mailed to runners in mid-November.

The Town of Leesburg will once again partner with Loudoun Hunger Relief. In lieu of non-perishable food donations, participants are asked to consider a monetary donation, which can be done by clicking on the donation link found on the registration page.

For more information, call 703-777-1368 or go to idalee.org.