HeroHomes Volunteers Pitch in to Help Marine Family

Volunteers for HeroHomes got to work helping one of their future neighbors on Saturday, clearing an overgrown lot that will soon be home to a war-wounded U.S. Marine veteran and his family.

A crew ranging from teenagers to U.S. Marine Corps vet Rob Jones, who lost his lower legs in a 2010 IED explosion in Afghanistan, gathered along Yatton Road south of Round Hill to begin the first steps of building a new home for Jimmy and Pat Ocham.

It will be the fifth home constructed for wounded veterans by the Loudoun-based charity.

The Ochans grew up in Uganda, then ruled by Idi Amin. Jimmy escaped to the United States as a 14-year-old refugee. He enrolled in high school, became a U.S. citizen and was attending college in Washington, DC at the time of the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks. He enlisted in the Marine Corps three days later.

He was deployed three times, twice to Iraq as part of Operation Iraqi Freedom and once to Afghanistan as part of Operation Enduring Freedom. During his deployment in Iraq, Ochan’s unit was hit by an IED blast and he sustained multiple injuries that required several surgeries. Combat injuries left him with TBI/PTSD, migraines, back pain and knee problems. He medically retired from the military in 2015 after 11 years of service and later returned to complete his college work, earning a degree in criminal justice.

During his long recovery, Ochan’s wife, Pat, became a champion for the spouses of wounded warriors whose caregiving responsibilities gave hiring managers pause and made it difficult to find work. She was his primary caregiver for four years and didn’t know if she would ever return to work.

“You apply for so many jobs and nobody cares. So, we decided to make some noise about it,” she said. That started with meeting with other spouses in the hospital hallways and learning of their shared obstacles.

Jimmy and Pat Ocham on the site of their future home, the firth to be built for military veterans by HeroHomes in western Loudoun.

HeroHomes founder Jason Brownell talks with Jimmy and Pat Ocham about plans to build their house on Yatton Road just south of Round Hill.

HeroHomes founder Jason Brownell talks with Jimmy and Pat Ocham about plans to build their house on Yatton Road just south of Round Hill.

Volunteers for HeroHomes got to work helping one of their future neighbors Oct. 31, clearing an overgrown lot that will soon be home to war-wounded U.S. Marine veteran Jimmy Ochan and his family.





Volunteers for HeroHomes got to work helping one of their future neighbors Oct. 31, clearing an overgrown lot that will soon be home to war-wounded U.S. Marine veteran Jimmy Ochan and his family.

Volunteers for HeroHomes got to work helping one of their future neighbors Oct. 31, clearing an overgrown lot that will soon be home to war-wounded U.S. Marine veteran Jimmy Ochan and his family.

“We need to get these jobs because maybe our guys will not be able to get back to work. Then the wives, we need to step in because we have this education,” said Pat, who earned a law degree in Uganda. “We can do something. We have to fend for the family; it is so expensive to live out here.”

They soon found support, sharing their stories with former first lady Michelle Obama and benefiting from the national advocacy of the Elizabeth Dole Foundation. Their work resulted in companies hiring more military spouses and caregivers. Pat now has a part-time job with a national consulting company and continues to advocate for 5 million caregivers of military veterans, including spouses, parents and other family members.

“It has been a very rewarding journey. At first it was going out and helping other people and now people are coming to help us,” she said.

The Ochans are looking forward to their move from Arlington, where their apartment building’s frequent fire alarms often disturb Jimmy’s much-needed sleep. They also have plans to grow their family, hoping to adopt a brother or sister for their son, William.

Looking around at the scene of volunteers wielding chain saws, cutting brush and maneuvering bobcats, HeroHomes founder Jason Brownell said the Ochans would find a warm welcome in western Loudoun.

“The community is definitely ready and willing to help,” he said.

HeroHomesis 501(c)3 not for profit foundation established to build houses for those who have fought for the preservation of freedom and democracy for others. The goal is to provide veterans with a foundation for their future and the dignity of an independent life in Loudoun’s small-town community setting.