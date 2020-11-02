Loudoun Habitat Dedicates Two Homes in One Week

Loudoun Habitat for Humanity recently dedicated homes for two families in the same week through its Homeownership Program.

The Schwartz Family got the keys to their new home in Lovettsville, and the Solares family were welcomed home in Leesburg.

“As a county employee, my job is to assist others with looking for resources to help people get where they need to be,” Sarah Schwartz said.“Being able to tell my children that we were buying a home and telling them about the Habitat for Humanity program was amazing.”

Loudoun Habitat for Humanity has been at work for 27 years partnering with homeowners based on a homeownership model that focuses on a need for a safe, stable home, a willingness to partner through what the nonprofit calls “sweat equity,” and the ability to pay an affordable mortgage.

“The Habitat model provides a hand up, not a hand out,” said Therese Cashen, Loudoun Habitat for Humanity executive director.

For her part, Claudia Solares has been working with Loudoun Habitat for Humanity for a year and a half preparing for homeownership.After finishing the seven-week homebuyer education series that is required of all future homeowners, she met regularly with her Loudoun Habitat financial advisor, learning how to save money and prepare for the purchase of the home.

“I’m super excited that I get my own room for the very first time and a backyard to play in,” said her younger daughter, who is 12 years old.

To learn more about how to support families through the Habitat homeownership program, go to loudounhabitat.orgor call 703-737-6772, extension 101.