Loudoun Voter Turnout Already Above 50%

As of Monday, more than half of registered voters in Loudoun have already cast their ballots, according to the Loudoun County Office of Elections.

Loudoun has 282,422 registered voters, according to Loudoun County Registrar Judy Brown. Of those, 89,133 have voted early in-person. A further 61,297 requested and returned mailed ballots, with 11,159 mailed ballots still outstanding.

That puts turnout so far at 53.26%. That means 2020 turnout before Election Day has even arrived is approaching the total turnout level in 2016, which saw 56.19% turnout. It also means almost as many people have already voted this year than did four years ago, with 150,430 ballots already cast this year, compared to 183,870 in 2016.

Loudoun saw higher turnout in 2018, the year of the “blue wave” when Democrats took control of the House of Representatives, than it did in 2016, the most recent presidential election. In 2018, 168,598 voters cast their ballots, almost 66% of the registered voters of the time. But that is the only non-presidential election year in history that 2020’s turnout has not already surpassed.

The window to vote early in person closed Saturday. But for the more than 11,000 people who requested a mailed ballot and have not yet returned it, there are several options.

Although mailed ballots will be counted as long as they are postmarked by Election Day and received by the Office of Elections by noon on Friday, elections officials are now encouraging people to drop those ballots off by hand to make sure they arrive on time to be counted.

Those ballots can be dropped off to the Office of Elections at 750 Miller Drive SE in Leesburg until Tuesday at 7 p.m., or they may be taken to voters’ normal polling places on Election Day, from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Voting on Election Day will proceed as normal, albeit with COVID-19 precautions in place. Voters are asked to wear a face covering and social distance inside the polling place, and curbside voting will be available for those who do not wish to enter the polling place. More information about the election is online at loudoun.gov/novemberelection.

Polls open tomorrow at 6 a.m.