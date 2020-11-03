Coffman Lauded for Airport Leadership

Leesburg Executive Airport Director Scott Coffman was presented with a restored taxiway light by a group of airport tenants during last week’s Leesburg Town Council meeting.

The group sought to highlight a list of recent accomplishments at the airport that were completed under Coffman’s leadership and will little staff. Those include the initiative to secure a second fixed-base operator, the establishment of the remote control tower system, and new taxiway markings and a lighting upgrade.

The lighting project replaced 40-year-old incandescent lights with brighter LEDs, which reduced the airport’s electric bill by over 70%.

As the lighting upgrade project neared completion, the group took one of the old taxiway lights, stripped it, repainted it, wire it, and mounted it on a wooden base for presentation to Coffman.



