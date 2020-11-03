Loudoun Breaks Voter Turnout Record

Loudoun has shattered its record for number of votes cast, and in the next few hours will almost certainly break its record for voter turnout percentage.

According to the Loudoun County Office of Elections, as of 1 p.m., turnout has reach 71.55% of registered voters, with 201,956 ballots cast.

Only a relatively small part of that is actual Election Day voting—turnout today so far is 16.47 percent, with 47,891 people voting. The rest was all early in-person and absentee voting.

The previous record for number of voters casting a ballot was in 2016, which saw 76.77 percent turnout and 183,870 votes cast—about 18,000 fewer than have already been cast this year.

The previous record for turnout in this millennium was in 2008, when 77.92% of registered voters cast ballots. But Loudoun was also smaller then, and that only accounted to 179,320 people voting that year.

Loudoun this year has 282,422 registered voters, according to Loudoun County Registrar Judy Brown. Of those, 89,133 voted early in-person. Close to 65,000 mailed ballots have been returned so far. More than 7,000 are still outstanding.

Although mailed ballots will be counted as long as they are postmarked by Election Day and received by the Office of Elections by noon on Friday, elections officials are now encouraging people to drop those ballots off by hand to make sure they arrive on time to be counted.

Those ballots can be dropped off to the Office of Elections at 750 Miller Drive SE in Leesburg until Tuesday at 7 p.m., or they can be taken to voters’ normal polling places on election day, Tuesday, from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Voters are asked to wear a face covering and social distance inside the polling place, and curbside voting will be available for those who do not wish to enter the polling place. Polls close today at 7 p.m.

More information about the election is online at loudoun.gov/novemberelection.