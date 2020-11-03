Parents Offered Workshop on Distance Learning Systems

Families who want to learn more about the Schoology and ParentVUE platforms that have become staples of this year’s online classroom experience may participate in a special virtual workshop Wednesday evening.

The program is designed to help parents learn how to review their student’s grades and assignments and stay engaged in their student’s learning.

The virtual program, “The Family Room: Grading – How Schoology and ParentVUE Work Together,” will be offered Nov. 4 starting at 6 p.m.

Representatives from the Department of Digital Innovation and Educational Technology will guide families through the detailed workings of ParentVUE and Schoology and answer questions about the platforms.

There will be Spanish and Arabic live interpretation available.

The session will be recorded and posted in The Family Room Schoology Group for later viewing.

To join the English/Spanish Family Room, go tohttp://bit.ly/familyroom-1104-es.

To join the English/Arabic Family Room, go tohttp://bit.ly/familyroom-1104-ea.