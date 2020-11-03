Biden, Democrats Win in Loudoun

On the wave of significant support among more than 153,000 early and absentee votes, Joe Biden took 61% of the Loudoun vote in Tuesday’s presidential election.

It was the biggest win by a presidential candidate in Loudoun since 1988, when George H. W. Bush took 66.26% of the vote in his defeat of Michael Dukakis. A record 219,412 Loudouners cast ballots.

President Donald J. Trump and other Republican candidates led the voting in the in-person Election Day tallies, but Democrats were swept into office with strong performances in the unprecedented level of early voting.

In the end, Biden outperformed Hillary Clinton’s race four years ago, when she beat Trump with 54.8% of the Loudoun vote. Biden also was the top vote getter among other victorious Democrats on the ballot, demonstrating success in attracting Republican crossover votes.

Incumbent Mark Warner (D) won a third 6-year term with a victory over Republican Daniel M. Gage. In Loudoun, Warner got 61% of the vote, a significant improvement over his 2014 race against Ed Gillespie when he only won 48% of the Loudoun vote.

Loudoun voters backed incumbent Democrat Jennifer Wexton in the 10th District congressional race. She got 59% of the Loudoun vote in her race against challenger Aliscia N. Andrews, of Aldie. Precincts elsewhere in the district have not yet reported.