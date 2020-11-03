Witnesses Sought to Pedestrian Hit and Run

The Sheriff’s Office is seeking witnesses to a Friday night incident in which a pedestrian was struck while crossing Algonkian Parkway.

The crash happened at 8:30 p.m. Oct. 30 near Hardwood Forest Drive in the Great Falls Chase neighborhood. The pedestrian, who was not in a crosswalk, sustained injuries described as serious. The driver did not stop at the scene.

Deputy First Class N. Potter is seeking to talk with anyone who witnessed the incident. He can be reached at 703-777-1021.