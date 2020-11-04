Ashburn Woman Who Killed Motorcyclist Convicted of Reckless Driving; to Appeal

General District Court Judge Mary Costello Daniel on Wednesday found Rachel Nicole Frye Owens guilty of reckless driving for the June 7 crash that killed motorcyclist Damion Savon Robinson. But Owens will appeal the conviction.

According to Deputy Mark Lotz, just before 11 p.m. on June 7, Owens struck Robinson, who was riding a Kawasaki Ninja along Bles Park Drive, with her Dodge Challenger as she attempted to turn left onto Rock Creek Terrace. According to Lotz’s testimony during Wednesday’s hearing, Owens struck Robinson at about 10 mph. The collision propelled Robinson nearly 51 feet. Robinson later died at the hospital.

Owens was charged with misdemeanor reckless driving.

Typically, General District Court judges rule on such misdomeanor cases in brief adjudicatory hearings. But in September, Commonwealth’s Attorney Buta Biberaj requested Owens’ case be continued to November for trial.

In court on Wednesday, Biberaj called three witnesses to testify in the case, in front of nearly a dozen of Robinson’s friends and family members.

Ebony Lincoln, who, along with Owens’ 2-year-old son, was a passenger in Owens’ car when she struck Robinson. She testified that she and Owens had gone to Arlington for dinner that night and that Owens consumed one margarita around 6 p.m. She noted that the streetlights along Bles Park Drive are “very, very, very dim” and that when she got out of the Challenger after the wreck, she noticed Owens’ left-hand turn signal still blinking.

Biberaj argued five points—that Owens made the left-hand turn too soon, should have familiarized herself better with her new car, was distracted by talking with Lincoln in the car, was familiar with the area, and that the road is straight and absent of any vision impairments.

“There’s no way she could have missed seeing that motorcycle coming,” Biberaj said as she argued for Daniel to impose a 12-month jail sentence on Owens.

Owens’ defense counsel, Dave Albo, asserted that Virginia law clearly distinguishes between “crime” and “accidents” and that a demonstration of criminal negligence was required for the court to convict Owens of reckless driving. He said Owens merely committed simple negligence.

“This is a very sad and unfortunate accident,” Albo said, emphasizing the word “accident.”

Albo also pointed out that Biberaj presented no evidence of Robinson’s speed while traveling along the road.

Daniel said she didn’t take the case lightly and that “it’s a tragedy all around.”

“It’s my least favorite part of my job right here,” she said.

Albo said he would appeal the misdemeanor reckless driving conviction on behalf of Owens. Owens will not be sentenced until the appeal is heard in Circuit Court.

Outside of court, Selena Drincic, Robinson’s long-term girlfriend, is pushing for state legislators to introduce a bill in the 2021 Virginia General Assembly session that would amend the reckless driving law in a way that would require anyone who kills another and is convicted of reckless driving to be found guilty of a Class 6 felony, rather than a Class 1 misdemeanor.

The way the law is written now, a person can be convicted of felony reckless driving only if they were “driving without a valid operator’s license due to a suspension or revocation for a moving violation and, as the sole and proximate result of his reckless driving, caused the death of another.”

A Class 1 misdemeanor in Virginia is punishable by up to a year in jail. A Class 6 felony is punished by one to five years in prison. Both convictions could also carry fines of up to $2,500.

In a recent email to Virginia Sen. Jennifer Boysko (D-33) and Del. David Reid (D-32), Drincic wrote that she had assembled a small and growing coalition of family members of crash victims and survivors interested in changing the law “to hold drivers more accountable when they kill or seriously injure someone.”

“Together we believe that Virginia should better hold drivers accountable when their reckless driving or other traffic violations cause a death or serious bodily injury,” she wrote. “… The safety of our community is a priority… .”

