COVID Dashboard Tracks Virus at Loudoun Schools

Almost every day, the Loudoun County Public Schools Public Information Office sends out an alert—often more than one—announcing a new positive COVID-19 test experienced by a staff member or, more rarely, a student.

The notices aren’t necessarily helpful, as they provide little information about the infected individual and anyone suspected of coming in close contact with the infected person is contacted directly by Health Department tracers. However, anew online dashboardlaunched by the school division helps put those cases in context.

According to Monday’s tally, a total of 49 staff members have tested positive for the virus since schools opened Sept. 8. Of those, nine are active cases and three had been reported in the prior 24 hours. Nine student infections have been reported, with three in active status and one case reported within 24 hours. The dashboard also provides that information on a per-school basis.

The page also tracks the recommended public health trends that have been identified as important as division leaders weigh options to expand in-person learning. The county’s number of new cases reported in the past 14 days (124.4 cases) falls into the “higher risk” threshold and the testing positivity rate (6%) denotes a “moderate risk.”

The dashboard is posted at lcps.org/Page/234565.