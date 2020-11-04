Kimberly Baca Cheshire, 1970-2020

Kimberly Baca Cheshire, 49 of Leesburg, Virginia passed away surrounded by loved ones on Wednesday, October 28, 2020, after a hard-fought battle with cancer.

Kim was born Friday, November 13, 1970, in Fairfax, Virginia.

She is survived by her loving husband of 21 years, Eric Cheshire; their children Nicholas Owen and Jordan Paige; parents Ron and Betty Baca; mother-in-law Judy Cheshire (Pete, decd.); siblings Ronnie, Debbie (Tim), and Julie (Mark); brother-in-law Geriel; many nieces and nephews who love their Aunt “Kimmy” dearly; and countless family and friends who will all miss her warmth and smile.

Kim grew up in Sterling, Virginia and graduated from Broad Run High School in 1988. Shortly after, she began working at Ferguson Enterprises, where she met her husband Eric. After Nicholas was born in 2001, Kim began her most fulfilling career – motherhood.

Kim had a passion for her family and friends, and she was a beacon of strength to them, along with countless others who met her. She loved listening to music, especially country; going to concerts; spending time picking crabs with all her family on the water in Colonial Beach; family vacations in the Outer Banks; and watching sports with family and friends, whether at the stadium or on TV. It was at the softball fields watching Jordan, band competitions or crew for Nick, or at Nationals games with Eric and the kids where she was happiest.

Kim was the best wife, mother, daughter, sister, in-law, and friend one can have, and her vibrancy and kindness will be greatly missed by all.

The family will receive friends from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM on Thursday, November 5, 2020, at Loudoun Funeral Chapel, 158 Catoctin Circle, SE, Leesburg, Virginia.

Online condolences may be made to the family atwww.loudounfuneralchapel.com

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the American Cancer Society atwww.cancer.orgor

P.O. Box 22478 Oklahoma City, OK 73123.