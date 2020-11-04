Shirley Ruth Fishback Crosen, 1935-2020

Shirley Fishback Crosen passed away peacefully in her sleep, with her husband by her side, in her home in Hamilton, VA on October 28, 2020 and woke up in Jesus arms. She had courageously fought a lengthy battle with Alzheimer’s Disease.

She was born in Alexandria, VA on July 8, 1935, to Mary Ruth Fishback and Charles Maloy Fishback. She grew up in Hamilton and Leesburg, VA. Shirley graduated Leesburg High School in 1953.She also met the love of her life there in the eighth grade, Jimmy Crosen, and the two of them were married in December 1954. They were married for over 65 years.

Their four daughters, and all who were close to them were very blessed to witness this part of their life with them. Shirley went on to attend Longwood College and received her BS in Teaching in 1956. She retired from Loudoun County Public Schools in 1991. The majority of her teaching career was spent at Hamilton Elementary School teaching third and fourth grade students. After retiring, she also worked with FEMA in the call center helping people get aid after being affected from a disaster.

Shirley was an active member of Harmony United Methodist Church up until her illness. She enjoyed volunteering at the Church and the Ladies Board at Loudoun Hospital.

One of her biggest loves after retirement was traveling. She and Jimmy visited every State Capital in the U.S., except for New Mexico and many Foreign Countries. Although they travelled great distances, her favorite places were Williamsburg, Virginia and Ocean Isle, NC. She always had a great passion for U.S. History, and Williamsburg was her second home.

Shirley is predeceased by her parents, Maloy and Ruth Fishback; daughter, Carolyn Crosen Quesenberry {Kevin}; sister, Charlene Fishback Rogers. She is survived by her husband, James A. Crosen of Hamilton. Daughters: Susan Crosen Reimann {Rick} of Sarasota, FL; Cathy Crosen Kennan {Tim} of Leesburg, VA; and Sarah Crosen Wiley {Michael} of Winchester, VA. Twelve Grandchildren and Nine Great-Grand- children. Very Special Friend, Colleen Wilmoth {George} of Hamilton, VA.

Visitation will be at Colonial Funeral Home in Leesburg VA on Sunday, November 1, 2020 from 1:00 to 3:00.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held at Hamilton Baptist Church on Monday, November 2, 2020 at 12:30. Burial will be at Union Cemetery in Leesburg, VA. Officiants will be Pastor Josh Miller, Greg Wilmoth and Colleen Wilmoth.

In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that memorial donations be made to The American Alzheimer’s Association or the Salvation Army of Loudoun County.