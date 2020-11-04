Transportation, Public Safety Top Bond Approvals

As expected, all four county bond referenda—authorizing a total of $308 million in new borrowing—received approval from voters Tuesday, with public safety projects leading the way and parks and recreation projects finding the lowest level of support.

County supervisors grouped the borrowing requests into four categories: school projects, public safety projects, parks and recreation projects, and transportation projects.

The highest level of support—73.9% of voters—approved issuing $29,516,000 in bonds to finance projects including expanding the Fire and Rescue Training Academy and building a Philomont Fire and Rescue Station—a project that has drawn controversy from the community, and for which the department will now study alternatives such as renovating the current station.

Transportation projects came in second, with support from 73.6% of voters. A total of $151,210,000 was approved to build sections of Braddock Road, widening Loudoun County Parkway between Ryan Road and Shellhorn Road, improving Rt. 15 between Montresor Road and the Point of Rocks Bridge, building a new road between Rt. 50 and Rt. 28 at Tall Cedars Parkway, installing a roundabout at Rt. 50 and Trailhead Drive, installing sidewalks along River Creek Parkway, and other projects in the county’s ongoing Sidewalk and Trail Program.

At total of $123,755,000 was approved for renovations to the Douglass School, school facility upgrades and alterations, school security improvements, and installing a welcome center at Sterling Elementary School. The school bond was supported by 66.4% of voters.

The smallest bond request was for $3,825,000 to finance park projects such as ongoing work on Philip A. Bolen Memorial Park near Leesburg and Scott Jenkins Memorial Park near Hamilton. That won support from 65.8% of voters.