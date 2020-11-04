Vance, 4 Council Members Re-elected in Hillsboro

Hillsboro Mayor Roger Vance was re-elected to serve a ninth term at the meeting table in the Nov. 3 elections.

Accompanying him on the Town Council is Vice Mayor Amy Marasco, who will serve her seventh two-year term on the council; Stephen Moskal, who will serve his second term; Laney Oxman, who will serve her second term; Claudia Forbes, who will serve her second term; and newcomer Lisa Franke.

Vance and all five council members will begin serving their new terms Jan. 1.

All six were elected via write-in ballots—the way council members have historically been elected in Hillsboro.

Overall, 70 residents cast ballots in the Hillsboro town election.

Councilman Bill Johnston did not seek a re-election this year because, he said, he felt he did not have the time necessary to continue serving on the Town Council.