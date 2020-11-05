Free COVID-19 Testing in Ashburn, Leesburg Nov. 10

Loudoun County will host two free drive-throughCOVID-19 testing events on Tuesday, Nov. 10, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The testing will take place at two locations simultaneously: Brambleton Community Park West at 22377 Belmont Ridge Road in Ashburn, and Philip A. Bolen Memorial Park at 42405 Claudia Drive in Leesburg.

To help reduce wait times, people who plan to attend the testing event are encouraged to complete a registration form for each person who will be receiving a test before arriving.

The form is posted online in English and in Spanish and may be filled out and printed in advance of the testing event. The registration form is required and asks for general demographic and contact information, including name, date of birth, address, phone number and current symptoms, if any. The forms are also available at loudoun.gov/COVID19testing.

Forms will also be available at the testing site.

The testing is open to everyone, with no age or residency requirements, and no prescriptions or appointments necessary. A person does not have to exhibit symptoms of COVID-19 to be tested.

The PCR test, or nasal swab test, will be administered. No antibody tests will be available. Results are expected within a week.

It is the county Health Department’s first free testing event since June 1. COVID-19 case counts are climbing again nationwide, although in Loudoun they have so far remained relatively steady, with the most recent figures reporting around 38 new cases a day and 9 cases per 100,000 people.

Go to loudoun.gov/coronavirus for more information about how to protect yourself and your family and to sign up for email and text updates on COVID-19.

Residents with questions about COVID-19 can call the Loudoun County Health Department’s information line, 703-737-8300, or send an email tohealth@loudoun.gov.