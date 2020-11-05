Letter: Ted Lewis, Leesburg

Editor: Recently, I attended the Planning Commission public hearing regarding a second rezoning request for the True North Data Center project. As you may remember, this is the same project that less than three years ago gained rezoning approval from the previous Board of Supervisors to place a data center in the Transition Policy Area directly adjacent to Goose Creek, a state scenic river.

At the time of the approval, the developer indicated he had to start construction immediately as he had a data center operator who would locate there and start generating $17 million per year in tax dollars. As we all know, that never happen and shortly after the site was completely cleared of vegetation, it has sat vacant except for one small building ever since.

At last week’s public hearing, the developer indicated he wants to rezone the property to include 60-feet-tall buildings, because of a demand from a data center operator who will locate there. However, we found out that the developer does not even have a letter of intent commitment to move forward with this project if the rezoning is approved. Doesn’t this story sound very familiar to what we heard in 2018?

I commend Commissioners Forest Hayes and Ad Barnes who asked the developer tough questions and got the real facts of this rezoning out for the public to see. Unfortunately, the rest of the commissioners voted to send this rezoning request to work session to try to come to a compromise instead of denying it. I am not sure why the county feels it necessary to facilitate these rezonings and spend county time to try to figure out a way for this developer to make money by changing the zoning on this property.

This rezoning goes to the Board of Supervisors next spring for a vote regardless of the vote made by the Planning Commission.

As a resident in the Catoctin District, I will continue to fight to limit the development of data centers in the TPA that are 60 feet tall and located on the banks of a state scenic river. The developer has hired numerous experts and is paying them lots of money to make his case. I don’t have the time or the money to have a fair fight with the developer. However, that is where elected officials are supposed to come into play. The commissioners and supervisors in our districts are supposed to look after our best interests and they are not responsible for making sure speculative developers make money on their speculative projects.

Catoctin District residents need to ask themselves whether 60-foot-tall data center buildings are the vision they want for our district. They also need to get involved and make sure their representatives know where they stand. The Board of Supervisor’s make up changed significantly in the last election because Loudoun residents became scared the previous board was not making land use decisions in the residents’ best interests. Hopefully, this new board does a better job listening to its constituents.

Ted Lewis, Leesburg