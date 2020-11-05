Loudoun School Board Weighs Adding Religious Holidays to Calendar

As Loudoun County school leaders work to set the division’s 2021-22 calendar, they are reviewing options to add up to four religious holidays and Election Day as new days off from classes.

Under three options under consideration, classes would start on Aug. 26, 2021, with plans for a 10-day winter break and a five-day spring break.

Following the division’s traditional calendar, dubbed Option A, classes would end June 17 following 180 class days.

In a second option, Option B, new holidays would be added for Yom Kipper (Sept. 21), Diwali (Nov. 4) and Eid al-Fitr (May 3), with 179 class days.

Option C would also add Rosh Hashanah, although the draft calendar presented to the School Board showed only one of the holiday’s two days (Sept. 7-8) as a school closure, for a 178-day school year.

None of the draft calendars include Election Day (Nov. 2) as a school holiday, although the commonwealth and the county have both added it as a paid government holiday. School Board members are expected to consider adding it when they vote on the calendar next month.

Traditionally, Loudoun’s school calendars do not recognize religious holidays. However, the winter and spring breaks cover the Christian holy days of Christmas, Good Friday and Easter.

In responding to questions, School division counsel Stephen DeVita told School Board members they were free to set the calendar as they wished as long as they met state standards for classtime.

The School Board plans to set the calendar at its Dec. 1 meeting, but not without getting some public input first. The members on Wednesday asked the division’s Public Information Office to conduct a special outreach to allow parents to make comments on the proposals in advance of that vote.